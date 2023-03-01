Berlin Barracks / *Update* Attempted False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3006759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Forgery/Counterfeiting

ACCUSED: Michael Arena

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***UPDATE****

Michael Arena, 25 of Colchester, VT, was identified as the suspect in this investigation. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court for the charge of Attempted False Pretenses.

-----------------------------

On November 22, 2022, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male who entered the VSECU on South Main Street in Waterbury and tried the cash a counterfeit check. VSECU provided the State Police with surveillance video and attached to this news release are two images from the video. Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt of the Vermont State Police.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

