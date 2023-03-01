Berlin Barracks / *Update* Attempted False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006759
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Forgery/Counterfeiting
ACCUSED: Michael Arena
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
***UPDATE****
Michael Arena, 25 of Colchester, VT, was identified as the suspect in this investigation. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court for the charge of Attempted False Pretenses.
-----------------------------
On November 22, 2022, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male who entered the VSECU on South Main Street in Waterbury and tried the cash a counterfeit check. VSECU provided the State Police with surveillance video and attached to this news release are two images from the video. Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt of the Vermont State Police.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
