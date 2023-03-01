I-94 closed from Jamestown to Fargo due to winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Jamestown to Fargo due to icy road conditions and near-zero visibility.



Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.



The following road closures remain in place:



Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown

U.S. Highway 52 from Harvey to Jamestown

U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border

North Dakota Highway 36 from Wilton to Pingree

Several state highways are under a No Travel Advisory and may become blocked or impassable. Motorists are encouraged not to travel in these areas.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



