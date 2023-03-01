Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,275 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a 2021 Homicide: 2800 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in the 2800 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:02 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the first victim to local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. Additionally, the second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, November 5, 2021, the first victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Delonte King, of no fixed address.

 

On Monday, February 27, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 25-year-old Demonte Gibson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

 

###

 

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a 2021 Homicide: 2800 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more