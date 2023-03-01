It Matters To You weighs in on revolutionary hydrogen fuel station proposed in Geelong

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to It Matters To You, which offers cash for cars Melbourne wide, there are currently 3 refuelling stations supplying hydrogen for sale to the public in Australia, although prior contact is required. The new hydrogen-fuel station plans for Geelong will be revolutionary for the country as the push towards more sustainable and safe domestic fuel sources gains momentum.

The City of Geelong has advertised plans in recent weeks for the New Energies Service Station (NESS) which would be located on Refinery Road, Corio. The NESS would fuel transportation vehicles such as trucks, buses, garbage collection vehicles and prime movers across the Geelong region, as major companies begin developing their hydrogen vehicle fleets.

Green hydrogen, which is produced from electrolysis of water using renewable energy, powers Full Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) that have zero tailpipe emissions. The refuelling technology is considered a breakthrough technology in decarbonising industries that have traditionally relied on fossil fuel-powered heavy vehicles such as transportation and freight.

The plans indicate recycled water will be sourced from Barwon Water, which will then be converted to hydrogen in an electrolyser powered by green energy. The facility would be capable of producing up to 1,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, with production capability key to the project due to the relative infancy of Australia's hydrogen fuelling industry.

Logistics company Toll Group, bus provider CDC, waste service Cleanaway and utility Barwon Water have signed up as foundation partners.

