Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,258 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds DCP, MLVF, SHBI, and CBIO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

DCP Midstream, LP DCP

Weiss Law is investigating possible violations of law connected with the proposed acquisition of DCP Midstream, LP DCP by Phillips 66.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCP shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash for each DCP common unit owned.  If you own DCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dcp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. MLVF

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. MLVF, in connection with the proposed acquisition of MLVF by First Bank ("First Bank").  Under the merger agreement, MLVF shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock, plus $7.80 in cash for each outstanding MLVF share, representing implied per-share consideration of $18.37 based upon First Bank's February 28, 2023 closing price of $13.67.  If you own MLVF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mlvf    

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI, in connection with the proposed merger of SHBI with The Community Financial Corporation.  If you own SHBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shbi  

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO, in connection with the proposed purchase of GNI Group Ltd.'s ("GNI") proprietary new chemical entity F351 ("F351").  This purchase will transfer the global rights to F351 (excluding Mainland China) to CBIO in consideration of 6,266,521 shares of common stock and 12,340 shares of a new series of preferred stock ("Series X") with economic rights equivalent to CBIO common stock to be paid for GNI's 65.18% interest of Beijing Continent, a China based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company marketing pirfenidone and having the rights to F351 in China.  If you own CBIO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cbio  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-dcp-mlvf-shbi-and-cbio-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301758939.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds DCP, MLVF, SHBI, and CBIO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more