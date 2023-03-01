HPL Consulting Launches Educational Financial Webinars to Help Business Owners and Individuals Plan for Retirement

Marietta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - HPL Consulting, a leading provider of retirement planning education, is pleased to announce the launch of its educational financial webinars. The webinars are designed to help business owners and individuals approach retirement with confidence by providing them with the tools they need to make informed financial decisions.

The webinars will cover a range of topics, including second marriage complications, IRA and Roth conversions in retirement, and the types of beneficiaries that stretch IRAs are intended for. The webinars will also include a Q&A session, allowing attendees to ask questions and receive personalized advice.

"We are thrilled to launch our educational financial webinars and provide individuals and business owners with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions," said Henry Levine, founder of HPL Consulting. "Retirement can be a daunting and confusing process, but our webinars will give attendees the confidence they need to approach it with clarity and understanding."

In addition to the webinars, HPL Consulting has also launched a YouTube Channel featuring Henry Levine providing financial education for business owners and individuals approaching retirement. The YouTube Channel will provide insight on various retirement planning topics, and is committed to providing unbiased financial planning advice.

HPL Consulting is partnering with Tom Hegna, a renowned economist, author, and retirement income expert, to present on-demand educational webinars. The webinar, co-hosted by Tom Hegna and Henry Levine, will reveal which types of life insurance you need, how to plan with precision, and how to offset the risk of inflation. The webinar will also discuss methods to help you enjoy retirement without fear of outliving your money.

"With Tom Hegna's expertise and Henry Levine's commitment to providing valuable financial education, attendees will walk away from the webinar with a clear understanding of how to plan for their retirement," said a spokesperson for HPL Consulting.

The webinar is limited to 100 attendees, and registration is required to secure a spot. To learn more about the webinar and to register, click here.





Henry Levine



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9260/156629_d49a9e3d8428f94b_001full.jpg

Media Contact

Henry Levine

HPL Consulting LLC

770-366-6974

henry@hplconsultingllc.com

https://calendly.com/hpl50/15minutediscoverycall

Marietta GA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156629