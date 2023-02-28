When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 28, 2023 FDA Publish Date: February 28, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen/ Crustacean Shellfish, Fish, Milk, Peanuts, Soybean, Tree Nuts, Wheat Company Name: Lemonland Food Corp Brand Name: Brand Name(s) No Brand name Listed on Package Product Description: Product Description Seasoned fisheries and seasoned vegetable products

Company Announcement

Lemonland Food Corp of Kent, Washington initiated a recall of seasoned fisheries and seasoned vegetable products because it may contain undeclared soy, wheat, sesame, peanut, walnut, milk, crab, shrimp, and fish. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to those allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Please see the attached list of the recalled products.

The firm distributed un-labeled plastic containers in 6oz, 8oz, 12oz, and 16 oz to H-mart, G-mart and M2M retail stores in Washington between 2/16/23 and 2/23/23. Those containers were labeled with H-mart, G-mart or M2M white adhesive labels and the allergens may have not been declared properly. Consumers could have purchased these affected products from stores between 2/16/23 and 2/23/23.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date.

The allergens mis-labeling issue was discovered during the inspection by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) on February 22, 2023. The firm has stopped producing, re-packing, and distributing since February 23, 2023, and will resume operation when the new labels are available.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the WSDA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with an allergy to any allergens mentioned above and have purchased the affected product at H-mart or G-mart stores are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 206-771-7222, from 9am-4pm PST, Monday-Friday.