Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Worth US$ 3.75 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Singapore, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global non-invasive fat reduction market is expected to clock US$ 3.75 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Market Drivers

Long and exhausting working hours, behavioral risk factors such as alcohol and cigarette usage, and stress, as well as an increased likelihood of maintaining a sedentary lifestyle, have all contributed to the advancement of illnesses such as diabetes and obesity. For instance, according to WHO's September 2022 factsheet, the number of diabetes patients rose from 108 million to 422 million in the span of the years 1980-2014. People have started being more aware of their aesthetic appearance and look forward to less time-consuming procedures for fat loss, this will help in the growth of the global non-invasive fat reduction market. Additionally, new product launches, as well as approval for non-invasive fat reduction are also fueling the market growth. The development of non-invasive fat reduction technology such as cryolipolysis, ultrasound, and radiofrequency, has increased the popularity of these procedures and is also resulting in boosting the global non-invasive fat reduction market. The rise in cosmetic surgery acceptability in recent years has also aided the growth of the global non-invasive fat reduction industry. The advancement of non-invasive fat reduction technology, such as cryolipolysis, ultrasound, and radiofrequency, has raised the popularity of these operations, hence driving the global non-invasive fat reduction market.

The global non-invasive fat reduction market is analyzed from three perspectives: Technology, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation'

Based on the technology, the global non-invasive fat reduction market is segmented into:

Ultrasound

Cryolipolysis

Low-Level Lasers

Others

Ultrasound is projected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period. Ultrasound fat removal is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure used to reduce fat in specific areas of the body. It works by using high-frequency sound waves to destroy fat cells, which are then naturally eliminated from the body. The procedure is typically performed using a hand-held device that is applied to the skin, and it can target fat in areas such as the abdomen, thighs, hips, and arms. One of the main benefits of ultrasound fat removal is that it is a non-invasive procedure, so there is no need for incisions, stitches, or general anesthesia. This means that the recovery time is much faster than with traditional liposuction procedures, and there is a lower risk of complications. Additionally, ultrasound fat removal can produce significant results in reducing fat in specific areas, although multiple sessions may be required to achieve the desired outcome.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation'

Based on the end user, the global non-invasive fat reduction market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Stand-Alone Practices

Specialty Clinics

Home Care

Others

Due to the availability of modern technology and qualified medical practitioners, the specialty clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Specialty clinics often invest in cutting-edge technology and methods for non-invasive fat removal, allowing them to provide a variety of effective and efficient treatments. They have highly skilled and experienced medical specialists in non-invasive fat reduction techniques, who have the knowledge and skills to assist patients in achieving the finest results possible. Furthermore, specialist clinics provide tailored treatment by taking the time to understand each patient's unique requirements and goals. They can create a personalized treatment plan for each patient to assist them to accomplish their fat loss goals. These general factors all lead to the growth of the specialty clinics segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Geographically, the global non-invasive fat reduction market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global non-invasive fat reduction market in 2021, owing to the rising obese population, adoption of new technologies, and constant awareness campaigns about health. Additionally, companies across the region are continuously working on bringing innovative and novel techniques for non-invasive fat reduction, which is also helping the regional market's growth. For instance, in August 2022, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., a nationwide supplier of body contouring operations, started offering their customers cutting-edge cellulite elimination with AirSculpt Smooth, a single, FDA-cleared, minimally invasive one-time procedure performed in combination with a normal AirSculpt procedure. The AirSculpt Smooth results completely eliminate obstinate cellulite dimples. AirSculpt Smooth uses no needles, scalpels, or sutures and is performed while the client is awake, allowing them to return to their normal activities in 24-48 hours.

Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.23 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 US$ 3.75 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments Covered Technology, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in the global non-invasive fat reduction market are

Cynosure, LLC

Alma Lasers

Fotona

Solta Medical (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Lumenis Be Ltd.

El.En. S.p.A.

Cutera Inc.

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Candela Medical

Ambicare Health

Image Dermatology

