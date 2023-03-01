SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DISH Network Corporation - DISH

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DISH Network Corporation ("DISH" or the "Company") DISH. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether DISH and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 24, 2023, a widespread outage caused the Company's websites and apps to cease functioning, subjected customers to authentication issues when signing into TV channel apps using their Dish credentials, and appeared to render the Company's call center phone numbers unreachable.

Then, on February 28, 2023, Dish confirmed that it had "determined that the outage was due to a cyber-security incident and notified appropriate law enforcement authorities," adding that the "threat agent" behind the ransomware attack stole date from Dish's compromised systems, potentially containing personal information.

On this news, Dish's stock price fell $0.79 per share, or 6.48%, to close at $11.41 per share on February 28, 2023.

