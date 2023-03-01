Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Report 2022: Major Players Include Arthrex, DJO Global, Stryker, Bioventus and Zimmer Biomet Holdings

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bone growth stimulator market is expected to grow from $1.30 billion in 2021 to $1.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.71%. The bone growth stimulator market is expected to grow to $1.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.14%.

Major players in the bone growth stimulator market are Arthrex Inc, DJO Global Inc, Stryker Corporation, Bioventus Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Medtronic plc, Orthofix Holdings Inc, Depuy Synthes, Terumo BCT Inc, Isto Biologics, Johnson & Johnson, Ossatec Benelux BV, Elizur Corporation, ITO Co Ltd, BTT Health GmbH, Stimulate Health, Kinex Medical Company LLC, Fintek Bio-Electric Inc, Regen Lab SA and Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd.

The bone growth stimulator market consists of the sales of bone growth stimulator devices by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used to boost bone healing for difficult to heal fractures or fusions through applying ultrasonic or electrical current to the fracture/fusion site.

It is an electrical osteogenesis stimulator used to boost the natural fusion of bone after a fracture. The purpose of BGS is to send more energy to the healing bone surface through either pulsed electromagnetic or ultrasound. The electromagnetic field allows attracting the two oppositely charged ends of the bones to each other by stimulating new bone growth and fusion, which leads to healing.

The main type of bone growth stimulators (BGS) are bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. The bone growth stimulation devices are implanted internally or can be worn on the outside of the body using straps to secure them in place to improve fracture healing rate and shorten fracture healing time. These BGS can be implantable device and external device and have application in the treatment of fractures, spinal fusion, osteogenesis, arthrodesis treatment and spondylolithesis. The major end use sectors of BGS are hospitals & ASCs, speciality clinics, and home care.

North America was the largest region in the bone growth stimulator market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bone growth stimulator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising number of bone fractures is expected to significantly drive the growth of the bone growth stimulators market. A person's bones typically weaken with age, dietary habitat, and other chronic disorders. The overuse or repetitive motions can tire muscles and put more pressure on the bone leading to bone fracture.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the bone growth stimulators market. Electrical Bone Growth Stimulation (EBGS) is a unique approach to accelerate healing and promote fusion success rates. Increased experience and widespread EBGS devices have led to significant advancements in stimulation paradigms and clinical outcomes.

The countries covered in the bone growth stimulator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

