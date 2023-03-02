Netflix anime Junji Ito Maniac comes to life in Fortnite Metaverse - Visitor Count Exceeds 500,000

Main Image Hanging Balloon Tomie・Photo

NEIGHBOR are pleased to announce the creation of a metaverse haunted house based on the Netflix original anime Junji Ito Maniac. - Visitor Count Exceeds 500,000

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Netflix original anime Junji Ito Maniac

Junji Ito is the genius who stands atop the world of Japanese horror manga. His unique style is presented in 20 stories carefully selected from his masterpieces of horror featuring fascinating characters drawn with overwhelming ability. With popular titles such as Tomie, Soichi, and Hanging Balloon in the lineup, it is a very ambitious series that allows you to fully immerse yourself in Ito's maniac charm.

The Netflix exclusive anime Junji Ito Maniac will appear as a map in the mega-hit game Fortnite. Working together with NEIGHBOR, which specializes in making metaverse spaces on Fortnite, the worlds of the genius of Japanese horror manga Junji Ito have been brought into the game. This is the first time a Netflix anime has been made into Fortnite map, and the stories included are Hanging Balloon, Tomie・Photo, Soichi's Beloved Pet, Tomb Town, and Headless Statue, all of which come together to embody the style of Ito's works into game content.



How to play

Title: Junji Ito Maniac Haunted House

Map Code: 9800-8851-4190

Number of players: 1 - 4

https://www.epicgames.com/fn/9800-8851-4190

You can play by starting Fortnite and entering the map code. Those who already have an Epic ID can add it to their favorites by clicking on the "Add to Playlist" link.



NEIGHBOR Production Staff

@horamubi (Director & Level Design)

https://twitter.com/HORAMUBI

@YES_Kentz (System, 3DCG Design)

https://twitter.com/YES_Kentz

@Ca10er (3DCG Design & Overall Design Supervisor)

https://twitter.com/Ca10er

@chacha_maru7 (3DCG Design)

https://twitter.com/chacha_maru7

@poruwe_emon (3DCG Design)

https://twitter.com/poruwe_emon

@Suzu_Jack (3DCG Design)

https://twitter.com/Suzu_Jack

@ruaruFORTNITE (3DCG Design)

https://twitter.com/ruaruFORTNITE

@GDLab_Hama (Advisor)

https://twitter.com/GDLab_Hama

@ctpayao (Support)

https://twitter.com/ctpayao

@YAG_AL00 (Photography)

https://twitter.com/YAG_AL00



Synopsis of the 5 works included in this metaverse

■ Hanging Balloon

Kazuko is completely unable to move because a balloon with a giant face that looks exactly like hers floats outside the window and talks to her. It all starts when the famous idol Terumi committed suicide. Rumors spread of Terumi's ghost appearing and Kazuko along with Terumi's boyfriend Shiraishi try to confirm if they're true. What was said to be her ghost turns out to be a giant balloon with the same face as Terumi. From that time on, balloons with the faces of the people in the city float in the sky.

■ Tomie・Photo

Tsukiko of the school photography club secretly takes pictures of people by request and sells them. A boy Tsukiko likes named Yamazaki asks her to take a picture of another girl named Tomie. Heartbroken, Tsukiko agrees and takes Tomie's picture. However, when Tomie's photograph was developed, something strange appears. Tsukiko spreads the pictures around school which enrages Tomie who plots to kill Tsukiko.

■ Soichi's Beloved Pet

Soichi's sister Sayuri finds a cat and names it Coron. Colon is loved by his new family but also falls under the evil influence of Soichi. What happens to the family next is total chaos...!

■ Tomb Town

Kaoru is being driven by her brother to a town where her best friend Izumi moved to. However, on the way there they hit a small girl with their car. While completely distraught, they arrive in a town where those who’ve died turn into tombstones. The two take refuge in Izumi's house but learn that Izumi's sister never came home and a search is carried out. Is the girl they killed Izumi's sister?

■ Headless Statue

The statues made by art teacher Mr. Okabe were strange. They had no head. Then, one day, he was killed and his body was found without a head. After that, Shimada, a student who was in the art club and with Mr. Okabe when he died, started acting strangely.



About NEIGHBOR

NEIGHBOR is a metaverse studio that specializes in Fortnite. We use Fortnite Creative to make metaverse cities and original games and are the first commercial Fortnite Creative studio in Japan that can fulfill large-scale development in partnership with world-class creators.

※NEIGHBOR is in no way operated, sponsored, or endorsed by Epic Games

Website: https://neighbor.gg/en

Twitter @NEIGHBOR_FN



Junji Ito Maniac Haunted house - Fortnite Creative Game Trailer