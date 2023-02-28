Governor Hobbs Announces New Operations and Policy Staff

PHOENIX—Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced several additions to her administration who will be responsible for office operations and advising on a wide range of policy areas.

"I am excited to announce several new additions to our growing administration who will help build an Arizona for everyone," said Governor Katie Hobbs. “There is a lot to accomplish and we intend to continue building out a team of diverse, highly qualified individuals who will get the job done.”

Eva Masadiego, Deputy Director of Operations

Eva Masadiego proudly began her career as a school teacher at Balsz Elementary School District. She previously served as a city council aide and managed citywide programs for the city of Phoenix, working directly with city council to advance education initiatives. Most recently, she led national programs to increase the representation of people of color in elected and appointed office. Eva is a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley and Arizona State University.

Maren Mahoney, Director Office of Resiliency

Maren Mahoney is an experienced attorney passionate about building an equitable, resilient future for all Arizonans. Trained in systems-level analysis, her expertise is in energy regulation, law, and policy development, analysis, and advocacy. Prior to joining the Hobbs Administration, she advocated for state-level energy efficiency and decarbonization policies around the country, served as a Policy Advisor at the Arizona Corporation Commission, and managed an energy policy think tank at Arizona State University. She holds a J.D. from New York Law School, where she was a John Marshall Harlan Scholar and earned a Certificate for Public Service. Maren earned her M.A. in Sustainability from ASU, where she is a Senior Sustainability Scholar. Maren lives in Phoenix with her husband, two children, and their dog, Mr. Bunny.

Anthony Davis, Senior Operations Advisor

Anthony Davis is a tactical pragmatist who advocates for systemic change in policy and state government services to advance marginalized communities. Davis served as a policy aide for Governor Lamont of Connecticut and a consultant for a professional services firm contributing to State & Federal technology modernizations, public health response to COVID-19 pandemic, and resettlement of displaced migrants from Latin America and Afghanistan. Davis earned his M.A in Public Policy and Political Strategy from Trinity College.

Will Greene, Policy Advisor

Will Greene served as Arizona Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy’s Policy Advisor, helping her pass important measures related to solar energy, energy storage, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, water conservation, and more. Will has private sector experience in renewable energy and real estate project development, and was a professional organizer for the Sierra Club focusing on energy and climate policy. He holds a Masters in Real Estate Development from Arizona State University and an undergraduate degree in Business, Sustainability with an economics minor, from ASU.

Patrick J. Adams, Policy Advisor

Patrick J. Adams is dedicated to the mission of ensuring that Arizona has a secure, reliable water future. He joins the Governor’s Office from the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) where he served as Water Policy Advisor, providing policy expertise on behalf of Arizona’s largest municipal water providers. Patrick was responsible for the legislative and water resource policy programs and represented AMWUA across all levels of government. Before joining AMWUA, Patrick was an environmental scientist at the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality where he administered and enforced the state’s Aquifer Protection Permit Program and Recycled Water regulations. Patrick is a graduate of Utah State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies from the Quinney College of Natural Resources and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business.

Dominic Elijah Blaise Caudill, Policy Advisor

Blaise Caudill is a third generation Arizonan with family roots in Bisbee and a contagious passion for his beloved state. Through his past work with nonprofits, government, and within the energy industry, Blaise finds joy in building consensus and activating solutions to complex community issues. Most recently, Blaise served as a Senior Analyst with Southwest Gas, advancing sustainable molecular energy solutions within the State’s energy portfolio. A graduate of Northern Arizona University (2013) and Arizona State University (MPA, 2017), Blaise is excited to bring a collaborative spirit to partnerships throughout the state he loves so much.