Meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

28/02/2023

272

On February 28, 2023, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Said Osman Ahmed Suweid.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on the current state and prospects of the further development of the Turkmen-Saudi partnership took place.

The course of the implementation of the reached agreements following the results of political consultations in Ashgabat between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Bin Farkhan al-Saud in December last year.

The schedule and agenda of bilateral events, as well as planned mutual visits at various levels, were discussed.