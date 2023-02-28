Adoption of the resolution of the UN General Assembly on the role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia

28/02/2023

On February 24, 2023, during the 60th plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the draft resolution "The role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia", submitted by Turkmenistan on behalf of the Central Asian countries under agenda item 58 "Peacebuilding and maintaining peace", was considered.

Presenting the resolution, the Turkmen side stressed that the Center, established in Ashgabat in 2007, being the first UN structure of its kind with a mandate to carry out preventive diplomacy, has established itself as an effective platform for strengthening regional dialogue, anticipating potential risks, and early warning of conflicts.

The establishment of a mechanism for regular Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the establishment of the Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia on the basis of the UN General Assembly resolution of July 28, 2022, the adoption in March 2022 of the Updated Plan of Joint Actions of the Central Asian Countries to Combat Terrorism - were reflected in the text of the resolution as significant political events of recent years for Central Asia.

The adopted resolution emphasizes for the first time the importance of regular contacts of the Center with regional organizations engaged in activities in Central Asia to strengthen peace and stability, notes the need to use the experience of the RCAP in other regions of the world in order to develop a global network for early warning of conflicts under the auspices of the UN.

A special place in the document is given to the initiatives of the Regional Center aimed at empowering women and youth, such as the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy for Youth Education and the Women's Dialogue of Central Asia, created in accordance with the UN Global Action Programs "Women, Peace and Security" and " Youth, peace and security”.

Delegates of the UN General Assembly supported the activities of the Center and its efforts to strengthen the dialogue between the countries of Central Asia and resolve pressing regional issues. The resolution was adopted by consensus, co-sponsored by 91 states.