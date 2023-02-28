When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Russell Stover Chocolates of Kansas City, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling two (2) Best Before Dates of its Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups in 2.4 oz packaging due to the potential for undeclared pecans. The recalled Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups may contain Sugar Free Pecan Delights. Pecans are not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups were distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail stores.

The recalled Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups are packaged in a 2.4 oz plastic bag, and they are labeled with Best Before dates of 01MAY23 and 01JUN23 and UPC of 077260096937 with Lot code(s): K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221, L2321. The lot code and best before date can be found on the back of the product packaging, below the UPC.

The recall was initiated following consumer contacts regarding the wrong product inside the outer packaging for Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups product. Russell Stover has received no reports of any illness or allergic reactions related to this issue to date.

An error by the firm’s 3rd party co-packing company resulted in individually-wrapped Sugar Free Pecan Delight products being placed in the outer packaging for Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups. The inner packaging correctly identifies the products as Sugar Free Pecan Delights and the physical Sugar Free Pecan Delight product appears distinct from the Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cup product.

Consumers who may have purchased this product may contact Russell Stover Chocolates directly for a voucher or replacement product. If you have any questions, please contact Russell Stover Chocolates on our website using the Contact Us Form at https://www.russellstover.com/contact-us, or by email at consumerservices@russellstover.com or at 1-800-477-8683 operating hours Monday – Friday 8AM-5PM CST.