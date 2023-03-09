Co-Author Lizette Ibarra Talks About “The Power Of Being Unapologetically Latina” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
Seek your inner voice, that intuition that connects you with your greater self, and everything will work out much better than you expect. ”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lizette Ibarra is the CEO and Founder of Latina Chief, she is a successful entrepreneur and has successfully navigated the corporate and management consulting landscape, leading significant transformations in the organizations she has worked with. Lizette's main mission is to close the gender and ethnic leadership gap by placing women and Latinx in leadership positions.
— Lizette Ibarra
An exchange experience in the US shifted her mindset into a more open one and enriched her vision of life. She learned how to see through the eyes of others and how to be more adaptable and perseverant to achieve her goals because if she didn't, nobody would do it for her. This would help her once she started in the corporate world, where she noticed that there was a lack of Latin representatives in positions of power and leadership.
Once she figured out that gap, she embarked on the mission "to assist corporations in acquiring the Latino talent they need to conquer…". For Lizette this was not only a mission to reshape the image US Latinos have, as they're a great and loyal workforce that contributes greatly to the American economy. But it's also a transformative journey, as she shares more in-depth in her chapter, since challenges are always scary, but that also brings the opportunity to grow.
“I will not rest until I see more Latinas comfortable in their skin and inspire and guide them to reach new heights. To get their seat at the table. To tune in to their inner voice and use their outer voice to get to where they want to be,” shares Lizette in her chapter.
Through her story, Lizette aims to inspire many Latinas to be more, achieve more, and not let others dictate who they are. “Be bold, be you, love your skin color, love your acento, love your roots, love your past, embrace your present, tame your fears, and always tune in to your future with purpose... let the best version of you unfold and watch the magic happen!”
Read more about Lizette's journey, transformative experience, and mission in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for other Latinas and women to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Lizette visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/lizetteibarra/ or www.latinachief.com
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
