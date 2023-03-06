Co-Author Carolina M. Veira Talks About “A Legacy of Service” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
Success is not something that happens in a couple of days. It takes consistency and perseverance.”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina M. Veira is an award-winning executive and entrepreneur, financial strategist, Diversity and Inclusion champion with a passion for empowering women and communities of color. Carolina is an advocate of working in financially sustainable initiatives that have a positive impact on local and global communities.
— Carolina M Veira
She moved to the U.S. to study business and administration and found out she could put into practice her long-lived passion for serving others while also being a successful executive and businesswoman. In the process, she also discovered her inner voice and strength, which made her proud to be in her own skin and capable of overcoming every obstacle along the way.
"So I learned early on that I had to tap into myself for motivation. I knew that if I wanted to aim high, it would take a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but I could do it. I realized the importance of blocking out the discouraging voices and tapping into my heart’s desires.
Today, I proudly celebrate the fact that I am Latina, a leader, a woman, and of African descent. I can embrace and value all of those identities now, but when I first arrived in the United States, I was not as comfortable in my skin as I am today," says Carolina in a passage of her chapter.
Through her chapter, Carolina, shares advice and lessons that have helped her realize that she is her best ally and biggest supporter. Also on how and what really matters, and what aspects of life are truly valuable, mostly through hard times.
Read more about Carolina's journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for other Latinas and women to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Carolina visit info@carolinaveira.com, www.carolinaveira.com, or http://linkedin.com/in/carolinaveira
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
Ilhiana Rojas Saldana
United Latinas
+1 332-203-5557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube