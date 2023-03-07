Co-Author Eirasmin Lokpez-Cobo Talks “From Personal Healing to a Passion for Health Equity” In Book ExtraordinaryLatinas
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
Believe in the uniqueness of the self and the strength of the collective.”UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eirasmin Lopkez-Cobo is a powerhouse Latina and a health equity change agent who is passionate about addressing health disparities in underserved communities and has over 20 years of experience leading cross-cultural marketing and community programs for Fortune Global Brands and non-profit organizations.
From an early age, both her personal and professional journeys would be shaped by a chronic condition, becoming, in a way, a blessing in disguise. Unexpected pivots became the norm throughout her career, and constant change became expected. Focusing on her health, migrating to a new country, moving to multiple cities, and working in multidisciplinary roles led her to reinvent herself countless times.
Today, as the Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy at Republica Havas Health, the proud Founder & Director of the Wellness for Growth Foundation, and as an Adjunct Professor at Florida International University, she fulfills her purpose by fostering health equity for underserved and underprivileged groups, and empowering the future generations of leaders.
“Every journey comes with its own struggles. Taking a step back and putting challenges into perspective helps us find the strength we need to keep going and the clarity to learn from them. Eventually, we start connecting our life’s chapters and we find a unique voice and a clear purpose that guides our steps along the way”, shares Eirasmin.
Through her story, Eirasmin aims to “help other Latinas gain the self-confidence to cherish their unique stories and transform challenges into opportunities to identify and believe in their gifts, use them to propel their lives and careers, and join forces with other women to strengthen the voice of our Hispanic community.”
Read more about Eirasmin’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience, and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for other Latinas and women to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Eirasmin visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/eirasminlokpezcobo
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
