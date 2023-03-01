$277.8 Billions Global Power Cable Market Booms as Demand for Renewable Energy Surges Globally

The global power cable market to reach $277.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The key players include ABB Ltd., Belden Inc, Finolex Cables, and many more.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an insightful analysis of the Power Cable Market based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario. At the same time, it concentrates on evaluating the market extent of four major regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. However, Porter's five forces analysis of the Power Cable Market focuses on the power of suppliers and buyers to help stakeholders make decisions that will increase profits and build up their supplier-buyer network.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Power Cable Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Power Cable Market examined in the report include ABB Ltd., Belden Incorporated, Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables, KEI Industries Limited, LAPP North America, Nexans, NKT A/S, Prysmian Group, and TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the world economy. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant effects of the global health crisis on the Power Cable Market using micro- and macroeconomic analysis. Moreover, the study also offers a thorough analysis of the plans and policies that the major market players implemented during the lockdown period. Additionally, it concentrates on the post-pandemic situation because various government agencies proposed some modifications to the existing regulations. With the introduction of vaccines such as Sputnik, Covaxin, and Covishield, the global situation has gotten back to normalcy and the Power Cable Market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

Investment research:

The Global Power Cable Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Power Cable Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Power Cable Market Report Highlights

Market Size By 2031: USD 277.8 billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.4%

Forecast period: 2021 - 2031

Report Pages: 270

Distribution Type

Submarine

Overhead

Underground

Voltage Rating

Up to 36 kV

37 kV to 100 kV

101 kV to 250 kV

251 kV to 350 kV

351 kV and Above

End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utilities

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players: Riyadh Cables Group Company, Prysmian Group (General Cable), LAPP North America, Nexans S.A., Brugg Cables, NKT A/S, FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED, Encore Wire Corporation, Polycab India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd., TPC Wire & Cable Corp, ABB Ltd, Belden Incorporated

