Co-Author Emiliana Guereca Talks About “The Pursuit of Equity” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
Latinas have the power to do whatever they set their mind to, and it's never too late to start stepping into power”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emiliana Guereca is a Latina social-preneur award-winning producer, turned women's rights activist. After building a National event production company and scaling her digital company Solita productions, Emiliana decided to put her skills to use in the non-profit sector. Emiliana is the Founder of Women’s March Foundation and Women's March Action. Through these organizations, Emiliana has been at the forefront of some of our time's most significant social and political movements.
— Emiliana Guereca
Growing up as a “poor” Latina, Emliana has always fought for equity. She was the first to graduate from College in her family to live out her dream of being a business owner. This despite the traditional expectations of women only getting married and having kids. At the age of 18 she started her first business and continued to build multiple companies supporting women along the way. However, she realized the challenges and inequities women, especially Latinas, always faced.
After Hilary Clinton lost during the 2016 elections, Emiliana organized the Women’s March in LA, founding the Women’s March Foundation, known for organizing large-scale demonstrations and events to raise awareness for issues such as reproductive rights, racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and immigrant rights.
“I am a full-time feminist; most people laugh at the notion that feminism is a full-time job, primarily because they don't understand the barriers Latinas face in ALL aspects of life,” shares Emiliana in her chapter.
Through her chapter, Emiliana hopes to educate, inform and inspire readers. She believes that Latinas have the power to do whatever they set their mind to, and it’s never too late to start stepping into that power.
Read more about Emiliana’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience, and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for other Latinas and women to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Emiliana, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/emilianaguereca/
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
Ilhiana Rojas Saldana
United Latinas
+1 332-203-5557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube