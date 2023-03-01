Mirror Coatings Market is projected to reach $829 Million by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global "Mirror Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 642 Million in 2021 to USD 829 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2026, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand and use of Mirror Coatings are rapidly increasing due to the growth in architectural, and solar power industries. The increasing urbanization, rising standards of living, and rising income levels is growing the Mirror coatings market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191664369

Browse In-Depth TOC On “Mirror Coatings Market”

217 - Market Data Tables

33 - Figures

208 - Pages

List of Key Players in Mirror Coatings Market:

FENZI Group (Italy) The Sherwin Williams Company (US) Ferro Corporation (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Mirror Coatings Market:

Drivers: Rising demand for mirror coatings in the construction and automotive industries Restraints: Drawbacks of water-based coatings Opportunity: Rising demand for low-VOC, green, and sustainable mirror coatings Challenges: Stringent regulatory policies and environmental challenges

Key Findings of the Study:

Architectural is the largest end-use industry of Mirror coatings market Nanotechnology-based coatings is the fastest-growing technology of the mirror coatings market. APAC is the largest Mirror coatings market globally.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191664369

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing mirror coatings market. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the architectural, automotive & transportation and solar power sectors in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The growth of these industries is influencing the growth of the market. APAC is a strategic location for various transportation & automotive manufacturers to set up or expand their manufacturing bases and take advantage of the low manufacturing costs. The APAC market is considered for China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Rest of APAC. The key markets in the region include China, India, South Korea, and Japan. India, China, and Indonesia are investing significantly in various end-use industries, which is expected to influence market growth.

The North American market for mirror coatings is witnessing moderate growth. Despite strong competition from manufacturers in emerging regions such as the APAC, North America remains one of the strategically important markets for key players. The major player operating in the North American mirror coatings market is Sherwin-Williams (US). The growth of the mirror coatings market in North America is driven by the increasing demand from the architectural, automotive & transportation, and other application segments. Players operating in this region have adopted various strategies to cater to the rising demand for mirror coatings. For instance, Vitro, S.A.B, a leading mirror manufacturer in Mexico, acquired the mirror business of PPG (US) in October 2016. PPG received ~USD 740 million and recorded a pre-tax gain on the sale of USD 421 million. Similarly, in 2016, Sherwin-Williams acquired Valspar (US) with an investment of USD 1.3 billion. As Valspar is one of the leaders in flat glass coatings globally, this acquisition helped Sherwin-Williams to increase its geographic presence and product portfolio of flat glass coatings. The Sherwin-Williams Company has also entered into an agreement to acquire the European industrial coatings business of Sika. This is expected to enable the profitable growth momentum of the company.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=191664369

Continuous developments in the Mirror coatings market, including joint ventures & partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions, are expected to help the market grow. The companies are providing products which is serve various end-use industries. Joint ventures & partnerships have also helped companies enhance their product portfolio. Moreover, Mirror coatings market is expanding due to the increase in urbanization and increase in income level. The companies have also started new manufacturing sites to capture and fulfill the need of the market.

Browse Adjacent Markets Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com