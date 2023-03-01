Berlin Barracks / Retail Theft; Person(s) prohibited from possessing firearms

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A3001133

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 02/18/2023 at approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Parro’s Gun Shop, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft and Persons prohibited from possessing firearms

ACCUSED: Michael Ulrich

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

ACCUSED: Carlee Shields

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

VICTIM: Parro’s Gun Shop; Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/22/23, the Vermont State Police received a report from Parro’s Gun Shop reporting the theft of a firearm on 02/18/23. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of an additional firearm stolen from Parro’s on the same day. During the investigation Ulrich and Shields can be seen handling the firearms at Parro’s. On 02/28/23, Ulrich and Shields were taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Both Ulrich and Shields were released on citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/01/2023 to answer to the charges of Retail Theft and Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/01/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

