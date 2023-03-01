Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,278 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Retail Theft; Person(s) prohibited from possessing firearms

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3001133

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:        Trooper Ryan Riegler                           

STATION:   Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/18/2023 at approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Parro’s Gun Shop, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft and Persons prohibited from possessing firearms

 

ACCUSED:      Michael Ulrich                                         

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

 

ACCUSED:     Carlee Shields

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

 

VICTIM: Parro’s Gun Shop; Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/22/23, the Vermont State Police received a report from Parro’s Gun Shop reporting the theft of a firearm on 02/18/23. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of an additional firearm stolen from Parro’s on the same day. During the investigation Ulrich and Shields can be seen handling the firearms at Parro’s. On 02/28/23, Ulrich and Shields were taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Both Ulrich and Shields were released on citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/01/2023 to answer to the charges of Retail Theft and Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:       03/01/2023 at 1230 hours     

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Retail Theft; Person(s) prohibited from possessing firearms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more