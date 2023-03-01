Berlin Barracks / Retail Theft; Person(s) prohibited from possessing firearms
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A3001133
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 02/18/2023 at approximately 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Parro’s Gun Shop, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft and Persons prohibited from possessing firearms
ACCUSED: Michael Ulrich
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT
ACCUSED: Carlee Shields
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT
VICTIM: Parro’s Gun Shop; Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/22/23, the Vermont State Police received a report from Parro’s Gun Shop reporting the theft of a firearm on 02/18/23. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of an additional firearm stolen from Parro’s on the same day. During the investigation Ulrich and Shields can be seen handling the firearms at Parro’s. On 02/28/23, Ulrich and Shields were taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Both Ulrich and Shields were released on citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/01/2023 to answer to the charges of Retail Theft and Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/01/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191