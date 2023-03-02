Co-Author Ann Anaya Talks About “The Art of Advocacy” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
Life is a journey, savor every moment, celebrate the highs with humility, grieve the lows and learn from them, and most importantly, love and give grace generously.”MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Anaya is a multi-award-winning lawyer, volunteer, and change advocate. She is the Senior Vice president and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at AmerisourceBergen. She has dedicated her career to justice, and equity, working in both, the public and private sectors. Likewise, she is committed to creating healthier futures by advancing health equity in underrepresented, underserved, and marginalized communities and elevating diversity and inclusion as an enterprise responsibility.
— Ann Anaya
From an early age, Ann realized the heavy weight of unjust and negative stereotypes regarding Mexican migrant workers and Mexican Americans generally and how these false beliefs had a tremendous impact on perpetuating injustices. This unfortunate and persistent reality pushed her towards a career in calling out injustices and passionately defending those in our society that need it the most.
"We all experience triumphs, challenges, advantages, and obstacles as we navigate our life journeys. I write about my journey, hoping that others may find companionship and shared experiences and perspectives. I also sincerely believe that our journeys are evolving to embrace and value diversity, equity, and inclusion more intentionally, and generations that follow will rise to new heights and aspirations," states Ann in her chapter.
Through her story, Ann aims to share the lessons learned along the way and that these can be used as a space to find oneself, and as a compass through hard times. Always with an open mind and judgments put aside, as we all recognize that we share the same world and many of the same hopes and dreams. "My purpose is to create a safe space to listen, learn, and offer respect for all by building cultures of inclusion." Anaya says.
Read more about Ann’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience, and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for other Latinas and women to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Ann visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/ann-anaya-a1105816b/
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
Ilhiana Rojas Saldana
United Latinas
+1 332-203-5557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube