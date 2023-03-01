Manchin Announces $8.9 Million for COVID-19 Public Health Reimbursements

February 28, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $8,956,269 from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health. The funding will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including testing the general public for COVID-19 detection and prevention.





“Our frontline workers have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and healthcare workers continue to depend on PPE, testing facilities and other medical equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe. I’m pleased FEMA continues to assist the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health in covering and reimbursing these costs,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare workers and facilities as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”