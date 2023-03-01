Manchin Announces $409K to Support Affordable Housing for all West Virginians

February 28, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $409,000 from NeighborWorks America (NeighborWorks) for the Homeownership Center in Elkins and CommunityWorks in Charleston. The funding will support developing and improving affordable housing, providing critical community-based services and creating good-paying, long-term jobs.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to sleep at night, and ensuring affordable housing for all West Virginians continues to be a top priority of mine. I am pleased NeighborWorks is investing $409K in the Homeownership Center and CommunityWorks to establish quality, affordable housing in Elkins and Charleston. The funding announced today will also help provide critical community-based services, including financial counseling and technical training, as well as create good-paying jobs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure safe, affordable housing for every West Virginian across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

NeighborWorks, a Congressionally funded nonpartisan nonprofit, supports organizations across the country that provide communities with affordable housing, financial counseling, technical training, and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education. NeighborWorks programs build the skills, supplement the resources and amplify the reach of local organizations so they can empower more individuals than they could on their own.

Individual awards listed below: