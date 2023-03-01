UC Funds Re-launches UCGO, an Innovative Bridge Loan Program for Commercial Real Estate Projects

Expands Non-Recourse National Loan Program

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the growing demand for bridge loans, UC Funds is expanding its innovative, non-recourse commercial mortgage bridge loan program – UCGO. With a large wave of loan maturities hitting in 2023 and an increasingly tight market environment, this new product will provide owners with short-term financing for commercial real estate projects.



For projects with in-place cash flow working towards stabilization, or for projects that need a little more time for lease up of final certificate of occupancy, this non-recourse program is available for a variety of deal sizes, starting as low as $5 million for a term between one and three years. UC Funds is known as a sophisticated financial ally providing borrowers with fast, flexible, and reliable execution in a variety of market conditions.



“We recognize the need for more flexible financing options in this environment,” said Daniel Palmier, CEO of UC Funds. “By expanding our bridge loan program with UC GO, we are providing a reliable source of capital that can be used to extend investments and avoid costly equity losses. At UC Funds, we understand the importance of being agile and creative when it comes to financing real estate projects. To learn more, visit our website.

About UC Funds

UC Funds is a proven sponsor with a full integrated investment platform and a strong team that has experienced multiple real estate cycles. Providing over $3 billion of capital solutions, UC Funds is a national capital solution provider, recognized as one of the industry's most sophisticated financial allies. With a diverse pool of investments spanning geographies and property types including multifamily, retail, industrial, hospitality and office, our agile team analyzes, structures and closes deals quickly. Learn more about us at UCFunds.com or on LinkedIn.