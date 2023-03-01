UMD Celebrates Naming of Thurgood Marshall Hall

At the event, Moore presented a governor’s citation to Thurgood Marshall Jr., a School of Public Policy Dean's Advisory Council member. Moore told the audience, “The naming of a public policy building, the Thurgood Marshall building, is not just honoring a legacy. It is an obligation. It means the things that we are teaching, the students that we are instructing, the legacies that we are building, they must uphold the legacy of the namesake. It means every single day as the work is being done here, it must be done with a full focus in the way that Justice Marshall lived his life. And that was without boundaries.”

Opened in Fall 2022, the 70,000-square-foot building dramatically enhanced the student experience with its multifunctional and high-tech spaces.

“Public Policy faculty, students and staff who will work in this beautiful new building are dedicated to developing and reforming policies that will have countless and immeasurable impacts on our society,” UMD Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice said at the event. “They partner with local communities, and they engage with leaders and legislators in our state, in our nation's capital and around the globe.”

Thurgood Marshall Hall supports the school’s mission to advance the public good by drawing together students, faculty and other experts to foster world-changing policy discourse and action.

“Thurgood Marshall was an exemplary policy shaper, policy maker, analytical thinker, powerful advocate, defender of democracy, guardian of civil and human rights, and inspiring leader. He embodied everything our School of Public Policy aspires to, and stands for,” said School of Public Policy Dean Robert C. Orr. “We will come every day to Thurgood Marshall Hall seeking to fashion leaders, to educate moral and wise policy makers, to produce and apply cutting-edge research, and shape inclusive and equitable policy for all.”

Speakers at the event also included University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman and School of Public Policy student Shivani Sidh ‘25. On behalf of the university, Pines presented a gift of a framed pair of photos of Thurgood Marshall and the newly named building to his son.

