TEXAS WINERIES PETITION FOR HICKORY SANDS AVA DESIGNATION DEEMED "PERFECTED" BY TTB
Establishing the Hickory Sands AVA would support the growth of the Texas wine industry by highlighting the quality and distinctiveness of wines produced in this area.”MASON, TX, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parr Vineyards, Robert Clay Vineyards, and Tallent Vineyards, three of the leading Estate Vineyards in Texas, have received exciting news from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) regarding their petition for the Hickory Sands American Viticultural Area (AVA). The TTB has completed its initial review of the petition and determined that it is "perfected", meeting all regulatory requirements for AVA petitions.
The Hickory Sands AVA is located in the central part of Mason County, Texas, within the existing boundaries of the Texas Hill Country AVA and almost entirely within the proposed Llano Uplift AVA. The proposed AVA contains nine commercial vineyards, nine bonded wineries, and 190.1 acres of vineyards.
The AVA is named after the Hickory Sandstone formation, which is a series of sandy soils that are found throughout the area and are known for their well-drained and low nutrient content, leading to grapes with more concentrated flavors and aromas. The Hickory Sands AVA is characterized by hot, dry summers and mild winters, making it ideal for growing a wide variety of grape varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Chardonnay, Viognier, and even Mediterranean and Iberian varieties like Touriga Nacional and Tempranillo.
The TTB's acceptance of the petition as "perfected" means that the rulemaking process for the Hickory Sands AVA can now proceed. The process will involve a period of public comment and review, during which interested parties will have the opportunity to provide input on the proposed AVA.
The designation of the Hickory Sands AVA will provide a valuable tool for winemakers and grape growers in the area, allowing them to label their wines with the AVA name and promote the unique characteristics of the area. It will also provide consumers with a greater understanding of the origin and quality of the wines they are purchasing.
Tesha Parr Solomon, who submitted the petition, said, "We are thrilled that the TTB has accepted our petition for the Hickory Sands AVA. We believe that the area's unique characteristics make it a prime location for grape growing and wine production."
"We are proud to be a part of this historic moment for the Texas wine industry. The establishment of the Hickory Sands AVA will not only recognize the unique characteristics of our region, but it will also showcase the quality of the wines produced here. We look forward to the next steps in the rulemaking process and seeing this designation become a reality," said Drew Tallent, owner of Tallent Vineyards.
William R. Parr, the founder of Parr Vineyards, said, "Establishing the Hickory Sands AVA would support the growth of the Texas wine industry by highlighting the quality and distinctiveness of wines produced in this area."
Dan McLaughlin, the grower and winemaker of Robert Clay Vineyards, said, "This is an exciting development for our winery and the Texas wine industry as a whole. We look forward to working with the TTB and other stakeholders to move the Hickory Sands AVA petition through the rulemaking process."
For a copy of the petition and maps of the AVA for the Hickory Sands AVA, please visit https://robertclayvines.maps.arcgis.com.
