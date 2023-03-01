New Book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II Celebrates the Stories of 17 Latina Change-Makers
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latinas are rapidly becoming the growth engine for the US and prominent contributors to American society's educational, economic, and cultural well-being. Nonetheless, Latinas continue to be significantly underserved, undervalued, and underrepresented.
Through the collection of the professional journeys from 17 Extraordinary Latinas, UNITED LATINAS hopes to change the narrative and challenge the belief from the past that “calladita te vez mas bonita” to one where Latinas recognize their power comes from their uniqueness, their heritage, and their collective voices.
“This book is a beautiful tribute in celebration of amazing Latinas who have gone through great lengths to change the narrative of who they were 'meant to be’ according to societal standards and redefined their power to accomplish great impact, not only for the places they are in but for the wellbeing of others opening the path for many women and Latinas to follow,” says Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, one of the Publishing Authors and Co-President of UNITED LATINAS.
“Latinas today represent the dreams come true of what our abuelitas would have aspired to be if they had been allowed and encouraged to stand out in a crowd and demand what they deserved,” says Beatriz Acevedo in the foreword of the book. "Every Latina in this book has never taken no for an answer and is not afraid to work harder than anyone else or make personal sacrifices to succeed. They understand the collective power of community and are proud of their culture and Latinidad, even if it may have taken a while to see this as their superpower.”
“We invite you to join us in celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of Latinas everywhere. Through this book, we hope each story will ignite and empower your spirit,” says Sandra Noemi Torres, a Publishing Author and Founder of UNITED LATINAS. “At UNITED LATINAS we aim to empower Latinas through collaboration, speaking and visibility opportunities, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. We strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment where Latinas feel valued and encouraged to leave a lasting legacy.”
Learn more about Extraordinary Latinas and the Co-Authors participating in the book at www.unitedlatinas.com/book. Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative and Redefining our Power is now available for purchase on Amazon. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential in someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas, a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana
Ilhiana is an Executive & Leadership Transformational Coach, a DEI Consultant, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an international motivational speaker. Ilhiana has over 20 years of global executive experience in top Fortune 500 companies leading and coaching professionals and businesses to success. As the founder of BeLIVE Coaching & Consulting and Co-President of UNITED LATINAS, Ilhiana is a certified expert in leadership and DEI best practices that help build resilient, collaborative, and high-performing leaders and cultures. Ilhiana also serves on different Boards supporting initiatives that center on the empowerment of women and the Hispanic community. To learn more about Ilhiana visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ilhiana-rojas7/
About Sandra Noemi Torres
Sandra Noemi Torres is a Serial Entrepreneur, Marketing & Advertising Agency Owner Coach & Consultant to SMBs. Sandra has over 20+ years in Marketing & Ad space as a Key Decision Maker in Mission-Critical Brand Messaging Campaigns that supports businesses in scaling their operations. Sandra is an author and also serves as a Board member supporting initiatives and helping to achieve agendas. Sandra is the Founder and Co-President of UNITED LATINAS and is passionate about advancing and empowering the Hispanic community. To learn more about Sandra visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandratorres
