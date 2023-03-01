Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.28.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

David Carlisle, 68, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Health Care Affordability Board. Carlisle has been President and Chief Executive Officer at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science since 2011. He has been a Faculty Member at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine since 1992. Carlisle served as Director of the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development from 2000 to 2011. He was a Fellow and Consultant at RAND Corporation from 1987 to 2000. Carlisle was a Physician at the Urgent Care Department at Kaiser Permanente from 1987 to 1989. He was a Physician and Urgent Care Director at Watts Health Center at the Watts Health Foundation from 1985 to 1987. Carlisle is a member of the California Future Health Workforce Commission, California Health Care Foundation Board of Directors, National Medical Association, Los Angeles County Medical Association and the American Medical Association. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Health Services Research at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health, a Doctor of Medicine degree from Brown University and a Master of Public Policy degree in Health Services from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $500 per diem. Carlisle is a Democrat.



Sandra Hernández, 65, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Health Care Affordability Board. Hernández has been President and Chief Executive Officer at the California Health Care Foundation since 2014. She was an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine from 1992 to 2016. Hernández was Chief Executive Officer at The San Francisco Foundation from 1997 to 2013. She held several positions at the San Francisco Department of Public Health between 1988 and 1997, including Director of Public Health, County Health Officer and Deputy Director of Community Public Health Services and AIDS, Acting Medical Director of Community Public Health Services, Director of the AIDS Office and Branch Chief of Health Resources and Services/AIDS Office. Hernández was Coordinator of Community Outreach at the AIDS Activities Division at the San Francisco General Hospital from 1987 to 1988. She is a member of the California Medical Association and the San Francisco Marin Medical Society. Hernández earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $500 per diem. Hernández is a Democrat.

Richard Kronick, 70, of San Diego, has been appointed to the Health Care Affordability Board. Kronick has been a Professor at the University of California, San Diego since 1991, where he currently serves as a Professor of Health Policy in the School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science. He was Director at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality from 2013 to 2016. Kronick was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2010 to 2013. He was a Senior Health Policy Advisor in the Office of President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 1994. Kronick was a Deputy Director for Policy and Reimbursement at the Massachusetts Medicaid Program from 1984 to 1987. He was a Research Associate at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business from 1987 to 1988. Kronick was a Senior Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1981 to 1984. He was an Instructor in the Government Department at Harvard University in 1979. Kronick is a member at the National Academy of Medicine. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science from the University of Rochester. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $500 per diem. Kronick is a Democrat.

J. Elizabeth Mitchell, 53, of Piedmont, has been appointed to the Health Care Affordability Board. Mitchell has been President and Chief Executive Officer at the Purchaser Business Group on Health since 2019. She was Senior Vice President of Health Care and Community Health Transformation at Blue Shield of California from 2018 to 2019. Mitchell was Vice Chair of the Physician-Focused Payment Technical Advisory Committee from 2015 to 2018. She was President and Chief Executive Officer at the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement from 2013 to 2018. Mitchell held several positions at the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network between 2015 and 2021, including Executive Forum Member and Guiding Committee Member. She served in several roles at the National Quality Forum between 2013 and 2015, including on the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and the Measures Application Partnership. Mitchell was Chief Executive Officer at the Maine Health Management Coalition from 2008 to 2013 and Senior Director for Public Policy at MaineHealth from 2003 to 2008. Mitchell was Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Nuffield Trust from 2000 to 2002. She was an Atlantic Fellow in Public Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science from 1998 to 1999. Mitchell served as a State Representative in the Maine Legislature from 1994 to 1998. She was a Senior Policy Analyst at the National Academy for State Health Policy from 1993 to 1998. She is a member of The Battery and the Piedmont Racial Equity Committee. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $500 per diem. Mitchell is a Democrat.

Laurel Firestone, 44, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the State Water Resources Control Board, where she has served since 2019. Firestone was Co-Executive Director and an Attorney at the Community Water Center from 2006 to 2019. She was Director of the Rural Poverty Water Project at the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment from 2004 to 2006. Firestone is a board member at Communities for a New California, the Community Water Center Action Fund and the Tulare County Water Commission. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,464. Firestone is a Democrat.

Camila Chavez, 46, of Keene, has been appointed to the HOPE for Children Trust Account Program Board. Chavez has been Executive Director at the Dolores Huerta Foundation since 2003. She was SCHIP Outreach Director at the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency in 2002. Chavez was Community Relations Manager for the San Francisco Health Plan from 1998 to 2001. She is a member of the Central Valley Partnership, InnerCity Struggle and Planned Parenthood PAC. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chavez is a Democrat.

Robert “Bob” Friedman, 73, of San Mateo, has been appointed to the HOPE for Children Trust Account Program Board. Friedman has been Founder, General Counsel and Chair Emeritus of Prosperity Now since 1979. He is a member of the Board of Trustees at The San Francisco Foundation, at Ecotrust and at the Rosenberg Foundation. Friedman was a Board Member at Levi Strauss & Co. from 1990 to 1995. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Friedman is a Democrat.

Solana Rice, 43, of Oakland, has been appointed to the HOPE for Children Trust Account Program Board. Rice has been Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director at Liberation in a Generation since 2019. She held several positions at Prosperity Now from 2014 and 2019, including Director for State and Local Policy and Associate Director for State and Local Policy. Rice was an Instructor at the University of San Francisco in 2015. She was an Associate Director at PolicyLink from 20087 to 2014. Rice was a Comprehensive Planner for St. Louis County, Missouri from 2005 to 2008. She earned a Master of Arts degree in City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rice is a Democrat.

Michael Tubbs, 32, of Stockton, has been appointed to the HOPE for Children Trust Account Program Board. Tubbs has been Founder of End Poverty in California (EPIC) since 2022. He has been Founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income since 2020. Tubbs has been Special Advisor for Economic Mobility and Opportunity at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2021. He was Mayor of the City of Stockton from 2017 to 2021. Tubbs was a Stockton City Councilmember from 2012 to 2016. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Policy, Leadership and Organization Studies from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Tubbs is a Democrat.

Kyle Patterson, 46, of Hesperia, has been appointed to the California Prison Industry Authority Board of Directors. Patterson has been Special Representative for the Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters since 2015. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Patterson is a Democrat.

