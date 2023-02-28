Update: Attorney General’s Office Releases Video Footage from Death of Man who Collapsed while Being Pursued on Foot By Newark Police

NEWARK — The Attorney General’s Office today released video footage from body worn cameras (BWCs) and surveillance cameras related to the death of Raul L. DeJesus, 43, of Newark, who collapsed and later died after being pursued on foot by Newark Police Department Officers on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The incident remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA). The recordings are being released pursuant to policies established by the Attorney General in 2019 that are designed to promote the fair, impartial, and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters. Prior to today’s release, investigators discussed the matter with Mr. DeJesus’ relatives and provided them copies of the recordings to review.

According to the preliminary investigation, shortly before 3:42 p.m., Newark Police Officer Alberto Vera approached Mr. DeJesus in the area of Orange Street and South 11th Street in Newark, in connection with a homicide that had occurred in Paterson on December 10, 2022. Mr. DeJesus fled on foot through various yards and collapsed on an embankment along Route 280 westbound, in the area of mile marker 12.8, where he was located and taken into custody by Newark Police Officer Nicholas Miller. Mr. DeJesus was transported to University Hospital and pronounced deceased at 4:41 p.m.

The video footage from three body worn cameras and three surveillance cameras are available online. Click here to view the recordings.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

###