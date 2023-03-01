Empowering Tarneit: One Of Victoria’s First Neighbourhood Batteries

Tarneit, a suburb of Melbourne in Victoria is now home to one of the state’s first neighbourhood batteries. This innovative technology is helping to reduce the reliance on the electricity grid and promote sustainable energy usage in the community.

The battery installation by Powercor was completed last Monday at Gleneagles Reserve in Tarneit. The battery will store 120kW (or 360kWh) of energy and directly serve about 170 customers.

A large battery, usually the size of an electric vehicle like a Nissan Leaf, connected to the same powerlines as the home is known as a neighbourhood battery. The battery stores solar energy during the day so the community can use it at night.

Wyndham City Mayor, Cr Susan McIntyre, said: “Not everyone who wants to use solar power can afford a personal battery. Providing a battery like this for the community to share takes the burden off individual households and allows more people to take part in using renewable energy for a sustainable future.”

A mural was commissioned to be painted on the battery and an existing transformer at the location by the artist, Jess Kease of 23rd Key. The artwork celebrates the potential for renewables to maintain the natural environment by depicting flora, native creatures, and wildlife in bright colours. To commission this piece of art, Wyndham City Council was pleased to provide best practice processes and curatorial support.