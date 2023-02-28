Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,279 in the last 365 days.

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Narcotics Enforcement Division executes search warrant at Cannabis Cove kiosk in Waikiki

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety-Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED) executed a search warrant in furtherance of a criminal investigation at the Cannabis Cove kiosk located at 5 Dukes Lane in Waikīkī. 

State Narcotics Agents also arrested 60-year-old Michael Guenther for one count of Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the second degree. Guenther was booked and released pending further investigation.

“The NED’s investigations of businesses that allegedly engage in illegal activities are continuing,” said Jared Redulla, Narcotics Enforcement Chief. “Businesses that are involved in the cannabis industry must ensure that their activities comply with the law.”

Pictures from the Cannabis Cove operation can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4axplgjs89rratt3xiieh/h?dl=0&rlkey=fzxktlwfh9qtl9rz8g3rxht9j

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawaii Department of Public Safety &

Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected]
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

You just read:

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Narcotics Enforcement Division executes search warrant at Cannabis Cove kiosk in Waikiki

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more