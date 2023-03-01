Game and Fish partners with the Muley Fanatic Foundation to host Mule Deer Days

Green River - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has partnered with the Muley Fanatic Foundation to host Mule Deer Days in Rock Springs, WY Mar. 10-11 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The event will have educational and informational presentations showcasing the work of the department along with the Muley Fanatic Foundation. The event will be open Friday Mar. 10 Noon-9 p.m. and Saturday Mar. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is $20 per day or $30 for a two day pass, the event is free to children under age 12. All general admissions will receive a bag of goodies, a raffle entry for a Vortex Optics package and an additional raffle ticket which may be used for any of the vendor prizes at the event.



The department is hosting five information booths in the main hall along with numerous vendors that have partnered with the Muley Fanatic Foundation for this event. See the full list of vendors here. The event begins with a women’s only brunch which features great prizes and a guest speaker, Sereena Thompson.



There will be informational seminars Friday and Saturday, these 30 minute presentations will offer information on some of the critical topics facing wildlife managers today. Some topics of note include The Future of Grizzly Bear Management, How Game and Fish Communicates with you, and Management of the Sublette Mule Deer Herd. There will also be vendor demonstrations including a lesson on caping from taxidermist Ross Richard. The full seminar schedule may be viewed here.



The small hall at the events complex will feature educational and interactive activities for kids and adults. These activities include an indoor archery range, which will be run by volunteers from Bowhunters of Wyoming alongside department personnel. Kids can test their marksmanship at the air rifle shooting trailer. Personnel from the department’s world-class forensics lab will host a wildlife crime scene investigation activity. Kids and adults alike will also have the opportunity to learn about challenges facing mule deer on their annual migrations by running through an obstacle course that mimics the journey of the mule deer. The Wyoming Game Wardens Association will be running the Poach Coach, where attendees will learn about how they can report suspected wildlife crimes to the Stop Poaching Hotline, and wardens might also share some wildlife crime stories.



Information and entertainment aren’t the only things to be gained by attending. Youth will be eligible to enter drawings for four rifles and four Wyoming Lifetime Game Bird, Small Game, Fishing and Conservation combination licenses. To qualify for the lifetime licenses a youth must have 10 years residency in Wyoming, per state law. The inaugural Mule Deer Days weekend of conservation has much more to offer, be sure to check out all of the related activities which include special lunches, brunches and a Saturday night dinner and auction. For more information and tickets to these events, visit https://www.muleyfanatic.org/mule-deer-days.





- WGFD -