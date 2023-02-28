PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Harris County Effort to Resolve Police Defunding

Submit Release
TEXAS, February 28 - February 28, 2023

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Harris County Effort to Resolve Police Defunding

(AUSTIN) — Today my office was notified by the Office of the Governor that officials from Harris County have sought an opportunity to resolve a complaint that the county defunded law enforcement. 

I am encouraged that Judge Lina Hidalgo and county officials have stopped attempting to litigate the math and instead will focus their efforts on finding a local resolution with the Harris County constables whose budgets were cut. The dollar amounts analyzed have not changed, but Judge Hidalgo and the county commissioners now are seeking an opportunity to address those numbers, alter course and fully fund law enforcement. 

This is the responsible course of action, and I will take steps to support the county’s effort to find a resolution. Since the underlying facts and budget numbers have not changed, I am not rescinding my determination; however, I have asked my staff to hold my determination in abatement to give Judge Hidalgo and the county the opportunity to rectify their actions.

When this issue first arose, the county and the constables very nearly found a mutually acceptable negotiated solution. It is my sincere hope that Harris County’s claim — that they truly want an opportunity to resolve this at the local level — will bring all parties back to the negotiating table. I implore all involved to seize this chance to once again prioritize public safety over political ambition and legal gamesmanship.

