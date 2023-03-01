Blue Poppy Adds New Products to Increase Focus on Health and Wellness

Blue Poppy Enterprises, Inc., a pioneer in the field of Chinese medicine in the West, has been providing high quality products and upgrading the skills and expertise of practitioners of Chinese medicine for over 40 years. The company is now expanding their product offerings to practitioners and to their many online health and wellness customers.

In 1982 Blue Poppy published its first English language book on Chinese medicine and from that humble beginning has now become a major force in the Chinese medicine industry offering many high-quality products. Blue Poppy herbal products, acupuncture needles, continuing education, books and multimedia resources have supported and enhanced the practice of Chinese Medicine for thousands of licensed practitioners of Chinese medicine. Blue Poppy Enterprises, Inc. is adding new products to better serve their Chinese medicine practitioner customers and their online health and wellness customer base. This dual focus provides science-backed and research-based natural products for optimum health, wellness, and beauty to both practitioners and retail customers.

The merger of People’s Herbs and Kenshin Trading into Blue Poppy gave practitioners a much broader product offering of acupuncture, massage and moxa supplies to choose from when treating their patients. An expanded focus on Japanese products brought premium moxa and UNICO needles to Blue Poppy in 2022. This is the first time in over ten years that the UNICO line of non-silicone coated Acupuncture needles has been available in North America. Also, in 2022 the People’s Herbs subsidiary introduced two new lines of products, ReDermaVive, a line of premium small-batch, hand manufactured Skin Nourishing and Beauty products rooted in Chinese medicine, all-Natural Skincare at its best and People’s Herbs Plus a combination of Ancient Chinese Formulas and Contemporary Nutraceuticals to help support Modern Day conditions.

A new service of compounding custom formulas, called Blue Poppy Formulations, using Blue Poppy’s line of Granule Singles is now being offered. Practitioners design the formula for a specific patient, send their order online for compounding by a trained, experienced Chinese medicine practitioner who bottles it, labels it, and has it shipped directly to the patient. All compounding, bottling, and labeling is done in an Oregon certified clean room ensuring the safety of all products shipped.

In addition to the new products mentioned above Blue Poppy’s broad herbal product portfolio includes concentrated tablet and capsule formulas for specific ailments and general health, pediatric liquid formulas, topical formulas for pain and skin ailments, maltodextrin-free single-herb granules, and granule formulas with increased potency to deliver effective results. The company also offers many lines of Acupuncture Needles including the Tempo and Balance lines of high-quality acupuncture needles that are manufactured specifically for Blue Poppy to meet the company’s exacting standards. In addition to Tempo and Balance the company offers UNICO, Seirin, DBC, Millenia and Mac needles.

Blue Poppy has been a cornerstone for practitioners of Chinese medicine wanting to study, experience and reap the benefits of traditional and scientific variations of Chinese Medicine. Blue Poppy was the first provider of distance learning Continuing Education to practitioners of Chinese medicine and is constantly upgrading its online classes to make the experience more seamless and effective for the student. Over the years, many practitioners have commented that Blue Poppy’s Continuing Education classes, guidance with individual cases and fine products have made the difference in the effective treatment of their patients.

More details about Blue Poppy Enterprises, Inc. and its subsidiary People’s Herbs can be found at: www.bluepoppy.com and www.peoplesherbs.com.

