RANDON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) and full year of 2022, ended in 12/31/2022. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 4Q22 are as follows:

  • Consolidated Net Revenue amounted to R$ 2.8 billion in 4Q22, 11.9% up from 4Q21 (R$ 2.5 billion).
  • International Market Revenues totalled US$ 102.6 million in 4Q22, 12.6% higher than the same period in 2021 (US$ 91.1 million).
  • Consolidated EBITDA was R$ 322.3 million in 4Q22, an increase of 24.7% compared to 4Q21, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 11.3%.
  • Net Profit was R$ 89.4 million, a reduction of 41.6% compared to 4Q21 (R$ 153.2 million), with net margin of 3.1% in 4Q22.

