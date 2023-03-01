Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,263 in the last 365 days.

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.: NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Filing of Form 20-F 

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on February 28, 2023. The document has been posted on Santander Brasil's website, https://www.santander.com.br/ri.

The 20-F contains detailed information about Santander Brasil, including certifications under the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of Santander Brasil's internal controls and procedures. Santander Brasil's independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022.

Santander Brasil's shareholders may receive a hard copy of this document, which contains the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to: 

Investor Relations Department
Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2235 - 26º Floor
04543-011 - São Paulo / SP – Brasil
Phone: +55 (11) 3553 3300
E-mail: ri@santander.com.br

São Paulo, February 28, 2023.

Angel Santodomingo Martell
Investor Relations Officer

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-brasil-sa-notice-to-the-market-301758802.html

SOURCE Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

You just read:

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.: NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more