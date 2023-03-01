Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,326 in the last 365 days.

Globant Files Annual Report for 2022

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. GLOB, a digitally native technology services company (the "Company"), announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from: Globant S.A., 37A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855, Luxembourg.

About Globant
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees, and we are present in more than 25 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

Contact
pr@globant.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-files-annual-report-for-2022-301758798.html

SOURCE Globant

You just read:

Globant Files Annual Report for 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more