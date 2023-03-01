Faraday Future Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposal to Increase the Authorized Shares of Faraday Future Class A Common Stock

Stockholders also voted in favor of the Yorkville share issuance proposal to issue shares in excess of 19.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock

Vote comes after successful completion of special meeting of stockholders held on February 28th

Approved authorized share increase proposal provides sufficient authorized shares for the important milestone of the current round of financing commitments of $135.0 million to support SOP on March 30th, which was recently announced by the Company

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE ("Faraday Future," "FF," or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that FF stockholders approved proposals to increase the authorized shares of Faraday Future Class A common stock to 1.69 billion (the "Authorized Share Increase Proposal") and to permit the issuance of shares in excess of 19.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Class A and Class B common stock, pursuant to an equity line of credit between the Company and an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors (the "Yorkville Share Issuance Proposal"). The voting process, managed by Broadridge Financial Solutions and carried out over the last month, resulted in the announcement of the voting results today at a special meeting of stockholders held by FF.

These proposals, now approved by Faraday Future stockholders, will position the Company to successfully start the production and delivery of the FF 91 Futurist and reach its future business objectives. They will also help create more stockholder value and allow for the important milestone of the current round of financing.

Faraday Future stockholders' approval was a condition to the completion of a portion of the aforementioned funding commitments of $135.0 million, which is a pivotal path for providing support to the Company in achieving its long-term goals. Additional information about the special meeting of stockholders and its results can be found in our definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A previously filed with the SEC and our current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC. FF plans to hold an earnings call in connection with filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as an annual meeting of stockholders soon, during which the Company plans to provide additional updates on its progress.

As a major stockholder of the Company, FF Top Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of FF Global Partners LLC ("FFGP"), agreed to vote all shares it beneficially owns in support of the Authorized Share Increase Proposal at the special meeting of stockholders.

"FF would like to thank all the investors for supporting the Company in the passing of the proxy vote on these crucial proposals. It is a significant step to maximize the interests of stockholders," said Xuefeng Chen (XF), Global CEO of FF. "These results demonstrate the stockholders' maximum endorsement of the new governance structure and management organization at FF, and I firmly believe that FF's global team along with our exceptional product and technologies can bring the Company to further success."

FF is targeting a start of production date for its flagship FF 91 Futurist of March 30, 2023, assuming timely receipt of funds from the Company's investors, at the Company's Hanford, California manufacturing facility, "FF ieFactory California," with the first vehicles coming off the assembly line in early April, and customer deliveries occurring before the end of April.

FF is completing its testing and validation of the FF 91 Futurist through the Product and Technology Generation 2.0 program (PT Gen 2.0). The generational upgrade from PT Gen 1.0 to PT Gen 2.0 consists of significant upgrades of systems and core components in both the vehicle and the I.A.I area – the advanced core, which stands for Internet, Autonomous Driving, and Intelligence. PT Gen 2.0 was achieved through upgrades of 26 major systems and components, with 13 key upgrades throughout powertrain, battery, charging, chassis, interior from EV areas, and 13 key upgrades in computing, sensing, communication, user interaction, and performance of the FF 91 Futurist.

Competing with Ferrari, Maybach, Rolls Royce, and Bentley as the only next-gen Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury EV product, the FF 91 Futurist offers a unique and intelligent EV experience with extreme technology and an ultimate user experience. The FF 91 Futurist features an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, an EPA-certified range of 381 miles, 0-60 mph in 2.27 seconds, a unique rear intelligent Internet system, and a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, intelligent, and luxurious third Internet living space.

