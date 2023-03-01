Insights on the Livestock Monitoring Global Market to 2031: Increasing Focus on Early Disease Detection and Real-time Monitoring in Livestock Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global livestock monitoring market is expected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2021 to $2.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.60%. The livestock monitoring market is expected to grow to $5.18 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.03%.

Major players in the livestock monitoring market are DeLaval Inc, Afimilk Ltd, Boumatic, Dairymaster, Lely, Fullwood Packo Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Communications Group Lethbridge, Sensaphone, SUM-IT Computer Systems, SCR Dairy, Fancom BV, Infovet, Nedap NV, Allflex Livestock Intelligence and Antelliq Corporation.

The livestock monitoring market consists of sales of livestock monitoring system by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used to keep a check on farm animals remotely. Livestock monitoring system tracks and monitors the activities such as eating, drinking, resting, fertility, temperature, and movement patterns of farm animals such as cattle.

This tracking system helps identify any issues faced by the livestock before they escalate and causes harm to them. Various tools and technologies used in livestock monitoring include a camera, microphones, thermometers, accelerometers, IoT, machine learning, deep vision, and others.

The main types of livestock in the livestock monitoring market are cattle, poultry, swine, equine and others. The cattle livestock monitoring solutions used for monitoring a group of animals including cows, and buffalos. Livestock monitoring uses sensor technology to monitor and ensure the safety of cattle.

Livestock monitoring is offered through hardware, software and services and have application in milk harvesting management, heat detection monitoring, feeding management, heat stress management, health monitoring management and sorting and weighing management.

North America was the largest region in the livestock monitoring market in 2021. The regions covered in the livestock monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing focus on early disease detection and real-time monitoring in livestock is expected to significantly drive the growth of the livestock monitoring market. The focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection are crucial for providing proper care for the animals and helping maintain the animal's good health. With sensor technologies aids in real-time tracking and monitoring any issues in livestock can be identified so that they can be rectified as early as possible.

Technological advancement such as heard management systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the livestock monitoring market. Farmers can keep their cows fresh and healthy by using herd management systems.

The herd management system is an advanced system with a single tag that uses software modules to analyze the real-time behavior of livestock. These devices allow farmers to increase milk output while never overworking the cow. It is a less invasive method of keeping track of cows, as it does not need branding or more tagging.

The countries covered in the livestock monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

