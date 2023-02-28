Post Session Report :: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

SR 9, PN 19 (Langerholc) – The resolution urges the President of the United States to restart and expedite the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline. A vote of 31-18 was recorded on the resolution.

SB 115, PN 41 (Stefano) – The bill Amends the Pennsylvania’s Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act to provide PA DEP’s Bureau of Mine Safety the flexibility in the schedule of maintenance for the replacement of oil and oil filter on diesel-powered equipment. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 121, PN 11 (Langerholc) – The bill amends Title 75 (Vehicles) to add new language restricting appropriations made from the Motor License Fund to the Pennsylvania State Police. The cap on transfers is reduced by $50 million every fiscal year, ultimately phasing out entirely.

A vote of 28-21 was recorded.