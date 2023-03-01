PSD NEWS RELEASE – Narcotics Enforcement Division executes search warrant at Cannabis Cove kiosk in Waikiki

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety-Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED) executed a search warrant in furtherance of a criminal investigation at the Cannabis Cove kiosk located at 5 Dukes Lane in Waikīkī.

State Narcotics Agents also arrested 60-year-old Michael Guenther for one count of Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the second degree. Guenther was booked and released pending further investigation.

“The NED’s investigations of businesses that allegedly engage in illegal activities are continuing,” said Jared Redulla, Narcotics Enforcement Chief. “Businesses that are involved in the cannabis industry must ensure that their activities comply with the law.”

Pictures from the Cannabis Cove operation can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4axplgjs89rratt3xiieh/h?dl=0&rlkey=fzxktlwfh9qtl9rz8g3rxht9j

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer

Hawaii Department of Public Safety &

Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

[email protected]

http://hawaii.gov/psd/

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD