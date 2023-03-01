Timmons’ Bill Provides Transparency and Clarity in the Event of Water Rights Adjudication

OLYMPIA— A few years ago, the Washington State Department of Ecology was directed by the Legislature to assess watersheds in the state that would benefit most from a water rights adjudication process. The resulting report showed two locations—the Nooksack watershed within the borders of the 42nd Legislative District, as well as an area around Lake Roosevelt in eastern Washington.

“Earlier this session I introduced HB 1792, to help provide transparency and clarity in the event of a water rights adjudication in the Nooksack Watershed,” Timmons said. “It was heard on the House floor today and passed unanimously with a vote of 97-0.”

“The term ‘adjudication’ can seem scary and confusing,” Timmons said. “Adjudication is one tool in the state’s water management toolbox. What adjudication does is bring all water users in a watershed into court to determine full and fair water management by confirming the legal rights to use water. The process provides certainty to water users for future use, and this bill will help people in Whatcom County navigate the process in the event the state moves forward with adjudication in the Nooksack Watershed,” he added.

HB 1792 now heads to the Senate for further consideration. If passed, this bill will provide more clarity on timelines (e.g., regarding filing claims and responding to court summons) to all who go through the adjudication process.

“Adjudication doesn’t need to be a daunting process if people are armed with the right information,” Timmons said.