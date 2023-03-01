House Passes Morgan’s Reconciliation Act

OLYMPIA – On Tuesday, the House passed HB 1737, the Reconciliation Act, prime sponsored by Rep. Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland). The bill, passed by a vote of 64-33, builds off Rep. Morgan’s critical equity work to invest in local communities from last year’s Community Reinvestment Program.

The Reconciliation Act expands the previous program by adding agricultural and economic services for historically marginalized communities and programs and services that use evidence-based community assessment tools to increase high school graduation rates, build a culture of empathy, equity, and connection for community members, and promote positive health outcomes through nutrition, physical, or mental health.

“It is fitting and right that we should hear this bill today on the last day of Black History Month. By supporting this bill, we are continuing to engage in equity and showing that we support communities and want to celebrate their success. Happy Black History Month,” said Rep. Morgan on the floor.

In addition to the expanded support and services, the bill continues state funding for investments to address racial, economic, and social disparities in communities across the state, including economic development through homeownership and small business grants, civil and criminal legal services such as legal aid, community-based violence intervention and prevention, and re-entry and wraparound services.

Rep. Morgan serves as vice chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee where she champions equity and justice in state agriculture policy. Previously she served as both Deputy Majority Floor Leader and Chair of the Members of Color Caucus (MOCC).

