Governor Newsom Marks End of California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

Published: Feb 28, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation terminating the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, as previously announced in October.

The state’s SMARTER Plan will maintain California’s operational preparedness to address the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to guide the state’s work to support communities across the state. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and treatment continue to be available at sites within local communities across the state.

KEY NUMBERS

HEALTH

California’s COVID-19 death rate was among the lowest in the nation .

. If California had Texas’ death rate, 27,000 more people would have died here.

If California had Florida’s rate, 56,000 more people would have died here.

Nationally, the COVID-19 death rate was 339 per 100,000 , far above California’s rate.

, far above California’s rate. California administered more than 88 million vaccines – translating to nearly 73% of the state’s population being vaccinated.

ECONOMY

EDUCATION