Governor Newsom Marks End of California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation terminating the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, as previously announced in October.
The state’s SMARTER Plan will maintain California’s operational preparedness to address the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to guide the state’s work to support communities across the state. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and treatment continue to be available at sites within local communities across the state.
KEY NUMBERS
HEALTH
- California’s COVID-19 death rate was among the lowest in the nation.
- If California had Texas’ death rate, 27,000 more people would have died here.
- If California had Florida’s rate, 56,000 more people would have died here.
- Nationally, the COVID-19 death rate was 339 per 100,000, far above California’s rate.
- California administered more than 88 million vaccines – translating to nearly 73% of the state’s population being vaccinated.
ECONOMY
EDUCATION
- On average, California students experienced less learning loss than the rest of the nation.
- California 8th graders had no declines in reading scores.
- Nationally, 8th grader reading scores declined 3 points (on the National Assessment of Educational Progress scale).