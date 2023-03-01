Eight participants to graduate from 4th Judicial District Recovery Court

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Eight participants in the 4th Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties) Recovery Court, an intensive oversight and monitoring program for eligible offenders with substance use disorders, will celebrate their graduation from the program during a ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Recovery Court is a voluntary program allowing for a cost-effective alternative to incarceration that helps reduce recidivism while protecting community safety. It requires defendants to complete at least two years of substance use disorder treatment, maintain sobriety, comply with community service and employment requirements, make frequent court appearances, and pay fines and costs.

“The goal of Recovery Court is to provide extensive substance use disorder treatment and wrap-around services that are needed to overcome participants’ addiction so that they can be productive members of the community,” said Magistrate Gregory Duncan, who presides over the 4th Judicial District Recovery Court. “Recovery Court has proved to be an innovative, cost-effective program to assist substance-abusing individuals in making life-changing differences for themselves, their families, and the community. We are proud to be able to honor these graduates’ achievement in reclaiming their lives.”

The El Paso/Teller Counties Recovery Court was initiated in January 2001 as the second problem-solving drug court in Colorado. It follows an evidence-based model for problem-solving courts, which has proved effective in handling criminal cases of substance abusers with a heavy focus on treatment, close probation supervision, and regular drug testing.

Defendants are referred to the program by the public defender’s office, private attorneys, deputy district attorneys, probation officers and judges who believe the program is appropriate for and would be beneficial to the defendant.

Nearly 70 problem-solving courts are in operation around Colorado, including adult and juvenile drug courts, family/dependency and neglect drug courts, DUI courts, adult and juvenile mental health courts, veteran trauma courts, and truancy courts.

The graduation ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, in the Jury Assembly Room at the Terry R. Harris Judicial Complex at 270 S. Tejon Street in Colorado Springs.

Members of the news media are invited to attend. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons whose images are captured must give their consent to photography or videography.