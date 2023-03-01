Haven Senior Investments Welcomes Mickey Fisher, Vice President

Over 18 Years of Senior Living Operations and Advisory Services Experience Joins HSI

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments, the leading faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm, welcomes Mickey Fisher to its family. Mr. Fisher will be responsible for the support of HSI’s wide range of clients and serving the senior living community.

Mickey has served in the senior living industry for 18 years and is a second-generation senior living professional who grew up visiting properties with his father. To date, he has led over $2 billion of transactions while in leadership positions. Before following in his father’s professional footsteps, Mickey worked in the investment banking and private equity industries and either acquired or brokered middle market consumer products and business services companies. Mickey “officially” began his senior living career in 2005 with his father’s company, WindRiver Companies, a commercial property manager of senior living properties in the South and South-East markets. He initially served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, however, because of the company’s success, he was promoted to CEO. During Mickey’s 13-year tenure at WindRiver, the company managed 31 properties producing $70 million in revenue and $430 million of asset value.

In 2011, Mickey founded ILP Asset Management to capitalize his successful history of acquiring, developing, and managing senior living businesses. During his tenure at ILP Asset Management the company provided oversight to 28 senior living properties that generated $105 million in annual revenue and employed 1,500 people in three states. Mickey is a prior Executive Board Member to the American Seniors Housing Association as well as a prior Board Member to WindRiver Management Corporation and the Dallas Wind Symphony. Mickey graduated from Southern Methodist University with an Honors Degree in Finance and received an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Mickey and his family live in Erie, Colorado and are active members at Impact Rock Church.

“Haven Senior Investments is extremely blessed to have Mickey join our mission and vision. His background, commitment to servant leadership, and his heart for seniors has fueled his service to the most vulnerable populations in the United States. He has demonstrated this commitment consistently over the last 18 years,” said John Hauber, CEO.

“I am excited to join Haven Senior Investments at a unique time as the company has experienced significant organic growth because of the well-planned strategy developed by the Company’s leadership team. I look forward to working with the growing HSI team and serving our ever-expanding client base,” said Mickey.

Haven Senior Investments is the leading faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm, whose focus is to provide and support clients with service and expertise to achieve their goals of buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating in the senior housing market. HSI is a subsidiary of HavenCo, LLC. HavenCo is the parent company of Haven Senior Investments, Haven Realty, HavenCo Capital, Haven Senior Living, and Haven Senior Developments. The company is headquartered out of Dallas, Texas.

