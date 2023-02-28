Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,299 in the last 365 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and publishes 2022 EU Annual Report

/EIN News/ -- London, February 28, 2023

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and it has published its 2022 EU Annual Report (including the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS and the separate financial statements of CNH Industrial N.V.).

The 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the 2022 EU Annual Report are available in the Investor Relations section of the CNH Industrial corporate website at www.cnhindustrial.com. Both documents can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company’s complete 2022 audited financial statements free of charge from investor.relations@cnhind.com.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com


Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

CNH Industrial N.V. files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and publishes 2022 EU Annual Report

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more