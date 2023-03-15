Diamond Seal Announces Today it has Surpassed Annual Sales Projections for 2022 With its Nanotechnology Treatments
2023 is Off to a Fantastic Start in the Shower Door and Glass Industry for Diamond Seal Systems; its Nanotechnology formulas transmit to Auto Detailing, TransitPERRIS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micromed Diamond Seal Systems Inc. Announces Today it has Surpassed Annual Sales Projections for 2022 in The Field of Nanotechnology. Micromed Diamond Seal Systems Inc., a.k.a. Diamond Seal or DSS, continues to outperform sales projections for its 2023 first quarter. "The sales growth for the last three years has allowed us to purchase a brand-new 9,000 square foot blending and bottling facility in 2020." says James Aiken,CEO. DSS has reinvested revenues to support growth and continues to perfect systems for production. Diamond Seal Systems is a blending, fabricating and bottling company with an R&D segment. DSS outsources ASTM and Rockwell testing for performance criteria to support customer confidence. Diamond Seal Systems has been in the field of glass preservation since 1996 and has experience in the shower door industry since the mid 1980's. The DiamondizeXP Professional glass coating was designed to seal glass surfaces at the atomic level to make glass hydrophobic, durable and easy to maintain. DXP is used in shower door shops across the country and has been embraced as the go-to wipe-on application for nanotechnology. Customers in the shower door industry have recognized that the product line that DSS offers is superior for several reasons including easy and fast applications as well as low cost. DSS Distributors and Dealers alike recognize end-user satisfaction with our long-lasting durability that is easy to maintain. These consistent exemplary results equals sales increases from the ground up. "When you satisfy the homeowner with a promise of success and results, the word gets out and your company revenue grows. We have seen more and more inquiries with hardly any marketing push at all." says Cody Aiken VP of Marketing and Online sales.
As DSS moves forward to expand its reach in adjacent markets, it expects more growth. This is not without marketing costs, but at this point, DSS has improved the infrastructure to accept a more than 200% growth without extra cost on the base overhead structure. One DSS contract for an Exclusive private label in the automotive paint sealants segment has expired and the outside marketing company has been sold. DSS has no obligation to manufacture its line for the new owners and is possibly looking to take on the marketing efforts internally. DSS is open to outside marketing companies to pick up its Car line and is currently considering one possible source. This is very early in a possible move for outside sourcing, but DSS shows that all options are on the table. Diamond Seal Systems is hoping to move on this segment mid 2nd quarter. The Car line consists of Nanotechnology car detailing products such as 7H Ceramic DIY car paint coating/sealant, Graphene sealant, Trim restoration spray-on that restores shine and luster to sun damaged rubber, plastic and other synthetic trims, a water-less car wash, a scratch swirl reducer/remover and a hydrophobic windshield treatment, to name a few products. The revenues in this segment in 2022 were over 1.2 million and that represents approximately over 4 million in the retail market. "We are hopping to find a marketing company to run with this segment for the simple fact that we are not a marketing company, but we are willing to move in that direction. I say that for one simple reason, and that is because of the tremendous success this line has had in the past three years," says James Aiken, CEO.
About Micromed Diamond Seal Systems Inc: www.diamondsealsystems.com
Micromed Diamond Seal Systems Inc. is a Family-owned and operated U.S.-based, green-conscious company that has proudly served its customers since 1996. The owners have been in the glass business since 1982. We are pleased to present an ever-expanding family of products that has distinguished itself by our innovative liquid nanotechnology. This advanced technology opens a new chapter in the maintenance cost, visibility, appearance and life of architectural glass, granite, tile, stainless steel, and many more substrates.
DSS has a unique formula for success; Keeping costs down and quality high with fast turnarounds times. Spencer Aiken, VP Operations says, "With the new in-line bottle filling system, we are able to fill over 100,000 bottles in a month. This has led to a manageable growth for Diamond Seal." DSS products are very well accepted by homeowners, glass shops and more. DSS products can be used on multiple surfaces and in multiple industries, including kitchen and bath, cars, boats, buses, trains, planes, outdoor furniture, football helmets, wood furniture and cabinets and much more. DSS is located in Southern California in the city of Perris. DSS can be contacted via email at info@diamondsealsystems.com or can be called at 877-234-9452.
